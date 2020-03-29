COVID-19: Illinois reports an additional 673 cases and seven deaths on Thursday

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 673 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Thursday, along with seven more deaths. This is the largest single-day increase of confirmed cases so far and more than double from yesterday’s increase.

The total number of cases in the state has now reached 2,538 cases, including 26 deaths. IDPH reports that 23 of the fatalities are among patients that are 60 years or older.

At his press briefing, Gov. JB Pritzker expressed his discontent with Illinois residents, particularly with those on Chicago’s lakefront playing contact sports, for not staying inside their homes during the warm weather on Wednesday. The city of Chicago closed its lakefront to the public starting on Thursday.

“We live in a free country and we all want to maintain our freedoms in the context of our stay at home order, but I’m begging you please, if you don’t have to be out, stay inside,” Priktzer said.

In the Tri-County area, the total number of cases now stands at 11, according to the Peoria City/County Health Department. Tazewell County reported its second confirmed case and Peoria County reported a sixth case.

Woodford County has remained unchanged at three confirmed cases.