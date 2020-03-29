COVID-19: Total cases in Illinois increase by 330; Tazewell County reports first case on Wednesday

On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,865 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 330 from Tuesday.

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in Illinois is now at 19, including three additional deaths on Wednesday – a Kane County man in his 90s, a Cook County man in his 60s and a Will County woman in her 50s.

The Tri-County area now has a total of nine confirmed cases – including five in Peoria County, three in Woodford County and a newly reported case in Tazewell County.

According to the Tazewell County Health Department, the individual is a man in his 70s and is now hospitalized. Officials believe the case was a community transmission, meaning the patient had no recent travel history or close contact with a known case.

“Continue to stay home and continue to practice social distancing,” IDPH director Dr. Engozi Enzike said at Wednesday’s state press briefing.

In addition, Gov. Prtitker announced at the briefing that Illinois will be delaying its tax deadline from April 15 to July 15, in line with the federal government’s delayed deadline.