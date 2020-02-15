Creating with artistic connections

The Michel Student Center hosted a chattering crowd of artists, musicians, and writers this Saturday for the annual Business of Art event. The event allows for creators to gather in one place to share ideas and make professional connections.

This is the second time ArtsPartners of Central Illinois, Inc. brought the program to Bradley’s campus. Students were welcome to the event to listen to presenters, network and guide themselves through the current state of the art world.

When describing the state of Peoria, Jenn Gordon, executive director of ArtsPartners, said she noticed a trend of creative minds staying in Peoria to work, including Bradley graduates. She described it as a renaissance, but noted that everyone was in their own creative studio without getting the interaction they might need.

Gordon talked to Ross Miller from the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and other organizations that want to bridge gaps between artists as entrepreneurs. The national organization helps businesses gather the right information they need through consulting and training.

“It started out with a conversation I had with Ross Miller,” Gordon said. “We discussed how Peoria has so many business resources for entrepreneurs and this thriving artist community. There seemed to be a disconnect.”