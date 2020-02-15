One giant leap for black history

The S.S Robert Lawrence Jr. spacecraft was set to launch Sunday, as students and faculty gathered in Olin Hall to celebrate the legacy of a Bradley alumnus.

Though the NASA mission was scratched, the event was a chance for the campus community to recognize Lawrence’s accomplishment as the first black astronaut selected for space travel.

“Clearly he’s an amazing person and the more I hear about him the more I’m in awe,” said Edward Flint, an associate professor in the department.

The event was hosted by Bradley’s Center for STEM Education, Chemistry Club and the Mund Lagowski department of chemistry and biochemistry.

After he graduated from Bradley with a chemistry degree in 1956, Robert Henry Lawrence Jr. was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Air Force Reserves and later selected to participate in the Orbital Laboratory Space Program. He died shortly after in 1967 in an F-104 Starfighter crash at Edwards Air Force Base.