Opa and Chopstix have wrapped up their time on campus

The Simply Wrapped and a Nacho Bar replaced Opa and Chopsticks in Center Court. Photo by Haley Johnson.

Center court made some changes over summer break.

Opa was a Mediterranian-inspired option known for serving pasta and Chopstix served Chinese food that was added in spring 2018. Now, standing in those places are Simply Wrapped and a nacho bar.

According to university spokesperson Renee Charles, the decision was ultimately made by the food services committee, comprised of students and staff members who considered student surveys, feedback and “trends in higher education.”

“The decision to change options in Center Court came from the desire to provide different options to see if people would ulilize them more,” Charles said.

So far, there’s been mixed opinions among students.

“I was so shook,” sophomore animation major Kristyn Stalling said. “I didn’t believe my roommate at first when she told me that Opa was gone. I expected Chopstix to be gone, but I thought Opa was going strong.”

There has also been hesitation about the two new fast food spots.

“I think the nacho bar sounds cool if it’s cheap,” sophomore entrepreneurship major Dominic Lorenzo said. “If its a super expensive place, I’d rather have the other two restaurants back.”

Junior computer science major Nicholas Brodbeck is also concerned about price.

“[Opa] was a nice place to eat at,” Brodbeck said. “I don’t mind a cheaper place being put in, although [Simply Wrapped] seems pretty pricey. I might run out of Dining Dollars quick if I eat there frequently.”

The prices and services for the nacho bar and Simply Wrapped differ.

The nacho bar is a self-service station with bags of chips ready for grabs and warm nacho cheese on the side, students can customize their nachos to their liking. There is a station filled with veggie toppings such as pickles, jalapenos, tomatoes and more for $3.99.

The Simply Wrapped dining option is also customizable: there’s a variety of tortilla wrap flavors to choose from, even gluten-free. There’s protein, veggies and dressings to put on wraps for the price a little over $7 a pound.

Although there had been some resentment from students about the changes, students haven’t rejected the Simply Wrapped and the nacho bar entirely.

“I haven’t heard any reviews from these places yet,” Brodbeck said. “I’ll still give it a shot.”