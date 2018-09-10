Pho on Main II replacing Happy Fish Sushi

Campustown lost its sushi place over the summer, but soon another Asian cuisine restaurant, Pho on Main II, will replace Happy Fish Sushi.

Originated in Breckenridge, Colorado, Pho on Main II is their second location, and that is also the reason why it’s named the “II.”

According to the owner, Sunny Nguyen, Pho on Main II will be mainly serving pho and Asian style grill cuisine. Although this location will feature a similar menu to its original location, it will have cheaper prices.

Pho on Main II will keep most of the interior decor of Happy Fish Sushi and will start serving the Bradley community by the end of September, according to Nguyen, and after a health department inspection.

Pho on Main II will be located at 1200 W Main St., Ste 22.