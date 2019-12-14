Safety Alert: Student approached with a handgun on campus

A Bradley student was approached by an unknown suspect with a handgun outside of the Student Apartment Complex at approximately 11:23 on Friday night, according to a campus safety alert email sent by Bradley University Police Department.

The email describes that the student was entering the building when approached by the suspect. The suspect fled from the scene in an unknown direction. The police were unable to locate the suspect after searching the Student Apartment Complex and the surrounding areas.

According to the alert, no injuries were reported. BUPD confirmed that no property was taken, and the incident was classified as an aggravated assault.

The alert described the suspect as a male wearing a dark hoodie and dark pants.

BUPD will continue to patrol the area and investigate the incident. Any witness of the incident is encouraged to contact Bradley police at 309-677-2000 or Peoria police at 309-677-4521.





