Editorial: Don’t freak out, be cautious

As the coronavirus continues to develop into a global pandemic and impact Bradley study abroad programs, The Scout wants to remind everyone to take your health and disease prevention seriously. However, there is no need to be alarmed, for now.
The United States does not currently have a high-level Center for Disease Control and Prevention warning, and the 14 cases so far are mostly travel-related. There are no cases reported in Central Illinois as of now, and, according to the university administration, the threat to Bradley’s campus is low.
For students that are currently abroad, the university administration is closely monitoring the situations where students are located and working on plans to evacuate students when necessary.
The only way to stay ahead of this situation is to take control of your health and safety in the form of prevention. Since it’s flu season, people should be doing this anyway.
One point that needs to be made clear is that we are not medical experts and can’t offer professional health advice. But in general, personal health tips are more like common sense.
Whether there’s a pandemic or not, maintaining your good health is always a smart choice. Part of that includes washing hands or using hand sanitizer,
keeping hydrated and getting enough sleep. All of these will help to establish a strong immune system.
It is important to get a check-up if you feel any flu-like symptoms. If you have questionable symptoms, isolate yourself and give health services a call, as they will walk you through the steps of an evaluation.
As spring break is coming up and the Bradley community looks forward to traveling, it’s important to pay attention to the CDC updates. Do not travel to areas with Level 2 and 3 warnings. Have fun, but be smart and safe while doing so.
