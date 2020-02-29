Editorial: Don’t freak out, be cautious

Read the article: Coronavirus impacts study abroad

As the coronavirus continues to develop into a global pandemic and impact Bradley study abroad programs, The Scout wants to remind everyone to take your health and disease prevention seriously. However, there is no need to be alarmed, for now.

The United States does not currently have a high-level Center for Disease Control and Prevention warning, and the 14 cases so far are mostly travel-related. There are no cases reported in Central Illinois as of now, and, according to the university administration, the threat to Bradley’s campus is low.

For students that are currently abroad, the university administration is closely monitoring the situations where students are located and working on plans to evacuate students when necessary.