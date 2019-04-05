Editorial: Voter turnout on the way up with room to improve

With voting completed for Student Body

Officer elections, the voting turnout of 1,091 votes

was the highest in the last three years. Last year,

a total of 963 votes were cast; in a greater margin,

only 536 votes were cast in 2017.

The increase in votes this year is a positive,

however, there is still a lot to be improved with

Student Sentate elections.

The process of the elections prevents a large

amount of students from voting and does not

result in educated voters.

The last two years have seen a spike in voting.

However, in the long run, it can be found that

voting turnout fluctuates. The total votes in 2016

were 1,694. 2015 had 1,393 and 2014 had 592.

Students are only given a two-day window to

vote for Student Body Officers and the only way

to vote is through a Google Form sent to students’

email. Students who do not check their email

frequently or who do not prioritize the ballot may

not be able to cast their vote in this window.

For the future, it may be wise to extend the

voting period. This would provide candidates to

invest in heavy campaigning and educating voters

before they make a decision. The student debate

is one way for students to get to know candidates,

but it is not a popular event to attend.

In regards to the means of casting the ballot,

Student Senate should look into setting up

computers in the student center, and persuading

students to take a minute to vote. This would also

be an ample opportunity for candidates to meet

with constituents and contribute to increasing the

voter turnout.

In addition to the improvements that could

be made in regards to the amount of votes cast,

voters should be able to gather more information

to make more informed decisions.

It’s also important that Student Senate spreads

the word about voting. This is their time of year,

where they are one of the more important topics

on campus.

There also is not much notice as to when

the election is happening. Due to the lack of

communication from Student Senate to the

student body, there are not enough votes to truly

represent the opinions of campus.

Why can’t there be an entire week to vote

instead of two days? Why can’t there be a second

debate the night before the election results end

that puts to rest any indecisiveness student voters

have?

New strategies relating to communication

with the student body must be increased to

enhance the process of choosing the correct

Student Body Officers.