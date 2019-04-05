Police Reports: 2019-04-05

• At approximately 11 p.m. on March 31, a BUPD officer found a male passed out on the sidewalk near St. James and University Street. The male appeared to be intoxicated, and after identifying the individual, it was discovered he had an outstanding warrant. He was taken to UnityPoint Health Methodist for treatment and later transferred to Peoria County Jail.

• A female student reported receiving numerous phone calls and texts from an ex-boyfriend, despite telling him to stop. The female told police on March 30. A BUPD of-ficer contacted the male and told him to stop, and he said he understood.

• A female contacted BUPD and stated she attempted to get money from an ATM on March 28 in Campustown, but it didn’t dispense her cash, so she pulled to the side. An-other vehicle pulled up to the ATM when she left. She didn’t know if there was a problem with the ATM or if theft occurred. This resolution is still unknown.

• A Bradley Bookstore employee contacted BUPD after they witnessed a male student place an item in his backpack without paying. The employee said he confronted the stu-dent and told him he called the police. The student was released without charges, but was referred to student conduct.