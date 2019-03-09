Barry Hinson to step down as SIU head coach

Southern Illinois head coach Barry Hinson said a tearful goodbye to the Missouri Valley Conference following his team’s 61-58 loss to Northern Iowa.

Hinson has 38 years of coaching experience under his belt, including 16 in the MVC. He was the head coach of Southwest Missouri State and Missouri State from 1990 to 2008 and has coached SIU since the 2012 season.

“There is nobody that loves the Valley more than I do,” Hinson said. “Each and every venue that I’ve ever coached in has just been outstanding.”

Hinson said the reason for stepping away was for an agreement he made after last season with the school’s former chancellor.

“We made a pact that, if we didn’t go to the NIT or the NCAA, that it would be time for me to step away,” Hinson said.

The one thing Hinson wanted to be quoted on was his apology.

“I am so sorry that we couldn’t get back to a tournament,” Hinson said. “It’s haunted me my entire life.”