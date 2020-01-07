BUPD: Gunshot fired at a residence on Main Street

Bradley police and Peoria police responded to a reported gunshot at a home on the 1400 block of West Main Street at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Monday, according to a safety alert issued by BUPD.

BUPD determined that the home involved is not affiliated with Bradley or its students. No injuries were reported.

According to the safety alert, three unknown suspects knocked on the door of the residence. When the resident opened the door, the suspects displayed a handgun and fired one shot into the hallway. The suspects then entered a red sedan and fled east away from the campus.

According to BUPD, the incident “appears not to be a random act of violence but rather a targeted one.”

The suspects were described as black males between 14 and 18 years old, wearing large puffy black jackets, black pants. Additionally, one suspect was wearing a white knit style hat.

“At this time, some people at the residence are not fully cooperating with police, however, the investigation will continue,” the safety alert stated.

Any witnesses of the incident should contact Bradley police at 309-677-2000 or Peoria police at 309-673-4521.