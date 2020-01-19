Safety alert: Student reported a robbery near St. James Apartments

Bradley University police issued a safety alert in response to a reported robbery near St. James Apartments on Tuesday night.

According to the alert, a Bradley student was approached by a suspect at approximately 9:35 p.m. in the 800 block of N. Frink Street. The suspect indicated that he has a handgun and demanded property. He later fled north towards St. James Street.

No injuries were reported and no property was taken from the student.

The suspect was described as a black male in his early 20s, wearing a grey zip-up hoodie, black pants.

An investigation is continuing. Any witnesses of the incident should contact Bradley police at 309-677-2000 or Peoria police at 309-673-4521.