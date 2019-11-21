Safety alert issued in response to a potential threat at Olin Hall

Police officers posted by an entrance of Olin Hall on Wednesday evening. Photo by Tony Xu.

Approximately 4 p.m. on Wednesday Bradley issued a campus-wide alert in response to a potential threat to Olin Hall.

According to Bradley’s spokesperson Renee Charles, the university was alerted by a handwritten note found in a restroom in Olin Hall.

“The letter was found in Olin Hall, and it threatened violence in that building this evening. While our investigation has deemed this to be a non-credible threat, we are not taking this lightly,” Charles said.

Multiple squad cars from Bradley and Peoria police departments, as well as Peoria County Sheriff’s Department, are visible throughout the campus.

“Each entrance and exit at Olin Hall is manned with police. They are checking people as they come in and out of that building. Going through their personal belongings, to ensure that everyone is safe in there,” Charles said. “We have Bradley police, as well as the sheriff’s department, we also have Peoria city police who are helping us.”

Charles said even though the note is deemed non-credible, the university is notifying the campus and taking all appropriate steps to ensure campus safety.

“We are going to err on the side of caution and take all appropriate steps to make sure our campus faculty, staff, students and everyone involved on our campus community are safe,” Charles said. “All of our classes are actually going on as scheduled this evening.”