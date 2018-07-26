Student died after fall into quarry

An incoming sophomore student Alex J. Williams, of Geneseo studied criminology major, died Thursday after falling into the Cleveland Quarry.

According to WQAD News in Moline, Williams fell into the Cleveland Quarry after midnight on Thursday. Williams was trespassing on the quarry along with five other individuals. These five individuals who were present when the accident took place were cited for trespassing and given notice to appear in court.

Williams was also a member of Theta Xi fraternity at Bradley.

“We have not lost just a member of the fraternity but a true friend and part of our chapter’s family,” Theta Xi posted on their Facebook page, “His constant smile, amazing attitude, and dedication to those he cared about are things that shall never be forget.”

Almost all members of Theta Xi at Bradley University chapter will attend Williams’s visitation and funeral, said in the post.

Bradley University president Gary Roberts send out a campus-wide email on Saturday afternoon confirmed the accident. Bradley’s flag will fly at half-staff for three days in honor of Williams, Roberts said in the email, and encourages students to use University counseling service at (309) 677-2700.

Funeral services in Williams’s honor will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 24 at First Presbyterian Church in Geneseo. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 23 from 3-7 p.m. at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, Geneseo Chapel.