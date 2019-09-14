The Chorale creates a chorus on the quad

Participants engage in a drum circle on Olin Quad to fund the Bradley Chorale’s trip to Prague. Photo by William Craine.

Students, staff and community members formed a circle of free-flowing rhythm on Olin Quad Sunday evening. Together, they played in a drum circle to help raise money for the Bradley Chorale’s upcoming trip to the Prague Festival.

The festival will take place between July 6th and July 14th. There will be a gala performance featuring pieces by John Rutter’s Mass of the Children and Ola Gjielo’s Sunrise Mass.

“We’ll be traveling, singing and spreading the love of music for about a week,” said senior political science major Pierre Paul. “We’ll perform in parks, specific venues, churches, mosques or anywhere they’ll have us. It’s going to be amazing.”

The musical group drew donors and attention with their musical abilities which they’ll be able to display in Prague.

Avellino is hoping that the group will still be able to participate in similar events and much more through the help of this fund raiser.

Other than flying overseas, there has also been local events in which the Peoria community and even other states can hear the musical group.

“We only go abroad every three years,” Hawkins said. “Other than that, we do fall tours and go to high schools around the area. We also have a spring tour, last year we all went to Kansas City.”

According to Cory Ganschow, director of choral activities, this will not be the first time the group has gone overseas. Students part of the Chorale have even recalled their previous experiences abroad.

“[We] went to the festival in Denmark a few years ago,” said senior vocal performance major Jordan Avellino. “We didn’t perform in the festival, but we went to a lot of churches and venues there. It was so cool to see the traditions of another country and to share our music with them and as well as learning about their music as well. When we were in Denmark we sang a piece in their language.”

The Chorale had a donation table set up next to the lively drum circle. No experience was needed to join in circle and community participation was highly encouraged.

“We’re co-hosting with the Peoria Drum Circle,” Ganschow said. “Once a month, they host a drum circle event around Peoria for anyone to join. It’s a great community building activity.”

The two drum circles have partnered to do another event with a $20 suggested donation to help fund the trip.

“I love the unique fundraising events they come up with,” said sophomore journalism major Ellie Hawkins. “If I was fundraising chair, I just would have thought to sell cupcakes. Its unique and this will definitely get the Bradley Chorale some attention.”

There was lemonade being sold as well, but the drum circle was able to showcase the skills that the Chorale practiced early in the semester.

“We usually stick to more traditional fundraisers like car washes, talent shows, and bringing food on the quad,” Paul said. “This time we wanted to show what we can do with music while still raising money. This is probably the most original idea we’ve had.”

To support the Bradley Chorale and its trip to Prague, look forward to future events hosted by the Chorale.