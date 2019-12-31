Non-Bradley affiliate personnel robbed on campus, at gunpoint

Bradley University police issued a safety alert in response to an on-campus armed robbery at approximately 11:15 on Thursday night.

According to the alert, the victim, who’s not affiliated with Bradley, was approached by two unknown male suspects on the sidewalk between Bradley Hall and Westlake Hall. The suspects displayed handguns and obtained the victim’s property.

The suspects fled south toward West Bradley Avenue. No clothing description of the suspects could be provided.

According to the safety alert, no injuries were reported.

An investigation is continuing. Any witnesses of the incident should contact Bradley police at 309-677-2000 or Peoria police at 309-673-4521.