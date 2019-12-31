 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Non-Bradley affiliate personnel robbed on campus, at gunpoint

By Tony Xu on December 27, 2019

Bradley University police issued a safety alert in response to an on-campus armed robbery at approximately 11:15 on Thursday night. 

According to the alert, the victim, who’s not affiliated with Bradley, was approached by two unknown male suspects on the sidewalk between Bradley Hall and Westlake Hall. The suspects displayed handguns and obtained the victim’s property. 

The suspects fled south toward West Bradley Avenue. No clothing description of the suspects could be provided. 

According to the safety alert, no injuries were reported. 

An investigation is continuing. Any witnesses of the incident should contact Bradley police at 309-677-2000 or Peoria police at 309-673-4521. 

More from NewsMore posts in News »

2 Comments

  1. Don Mitchell Don Mitchell December 27, 2019

    Height, build, color?

    Reply
    • Don Mitchell Don Mitchell December 27, 2019

      A better description might help. 2 males?

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Bradley Scout

Bradley University's Student Newspaper

Copyright © 2020, The Scout, Bradley University. All rights reserved.
The Scout is published by members of the student body of Bradley University. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of the University.