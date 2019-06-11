Halley Morrell named women’s golf coach

Bradley Athletics announced Halley Morrell as the new head coach for the women’s golf team on Thursday. Morrell is a first-time head coach after serving as an assistant at two schools.

Morrell takes the reigns from interim head coach Grant Escue, who stepped in after Mary Swanson left for Washington University in St. Louis in the summer of 2018.

Morrell last worked as an assistant coach to the men’s and women’s teams at Jacksonville State for one year. Prior to her time with the Gamecocks, Morrell served as an assistant women’s coach at University of Texas at El Paso for the 2016-18 seasons. She is a LPGA Certified “Class A” Teaching Professional.

Morrell inherits a third-place Missouri Valley Conference team that returns six players including rising senior Taylor Ledwein, who finished fourth in the conference championship this spring.

“[Morrell] is a rising star in collegiate golf and we are excited to have her lead the Bradley University Women’s Golf program,” vice president for intercollegiate athletics, Chris Reynolds, said. “She brings a championship pedigree as both a collegiate player and assistant coach and is a proven teacher of the game.”

Morrell, an Ohio native, played collegiately at Robert Morris in Pennsylvania before transferring to play at Penn State University, where she graduated in 2016.

In her time playing for the Nittany Lions, she won the Big Ten sportsmanship award and earned Big Ten distinguished scholar honors.